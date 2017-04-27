Ex-Governor Who Has Been Married Over 13 Times, Ties the Knot with 20-year-old Bride (Photos)

A former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, who had in the past reportedly married for up to 13 times (the last one only happening in 2012), has just gotten married to a 20-year-old Cameroonian lady as a 14th wife.

According to Stella Dimorkokorkus (SDKBlog), exclusively reported:

Alhaji Ibrahim Idris former governor of kogi state popularly known as Ibro of Ibro hotels has dumped wife again for a 20 year old Camerounian girl.

Her name is Aisha Amal daughter of a Kano based cattle rearer.

The wedding held two weeks ago on a low key with none of his friends in attendance.

SDK sources hint the Friends are not very pleased with his decision this time.

Sources say he has since sent the young Lady he married five years ago packing.This practice isn’t a new thing to the former gov as he marries and divorces as he pleases.

”Several of his wives left on similar situation.The former first lady Hajia Zainab was herself not an exception,The only woman who stayed longest and bore him 6 children was also abandoned after his tenure as a governor.She had to move to a smaller apartment in the suburb of Abuja built by one of her sons before she later passed out.

The former governor is about 70 years old and here is hoping he has finally found love after marrying over 13 times…

Good luck to the Couple!