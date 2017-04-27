Ex-housemate, Debbie-rise Pictured With Kogi First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello
The 1st runner up Nigerian Idol and 3rd runner up BBNaija 2017 was spotted with the wife of the Executive Governor of Kogi state, Mrs Rashida Bello during her visit to the Government house as part of her Homecoming. This is coming after she commissioned a new borehole project at GGSS OBOROKE yesterday alongside the …
The post Ex-housemate, Debbie-rise Pictured With Kogi First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
