Ex-housemate, Debbie-rise Pictured With Kogi First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello

The 1st runner up Nigerian Idol and 3rd runner up BBNaija 2017 was spotted with the wife of the Executive Governor of Kogi state, Mrs Rashida Bello during her visit to the Government house as part of her Homecoming. This is coming after she commissioned a new borehole project at GGSS OBOROKE yesterday alongside the …

The post Ex-housemate, Debbie-rise Pictured With Kogi First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

