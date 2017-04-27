Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-housemate, Debbie-rise Pictured With Kogi First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

The 1st runner up Nigerian Idol and 3rd runner up BBNaija 2017 was spotted with the wife of the Executive Governor of Kogi state, Mrs Rashida Bello during her visit to the Government house as part of her Homecoming. This is coming after she commissioned a new borehole project at GGSS OBOROKE yesterday alongside the …

