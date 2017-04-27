Ex-militant establishes rice farm in Bayelsa

An ex-leader of a militant group, Mr Paul Eris, has established a rice farm at Peremabiri Community in Bayelsa to reduce hunger and curb crime. The Nigerian Pilot reports that Eris was formerly known as `Ogunboss’ in the creeks when he was a militant. Eris told newsmen during a tour of his farm on Thursday […]

The post Ex-militant establishes rice farm in Bayelsa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

