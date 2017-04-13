Ex-NNPC Director, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Denies Ownership of $50m Discovered In Ikoyi Apartment

A former Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, has denied owning the apartment where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, discovered over $50m on Wednesday evening in Ikoyi.

Speaking through her lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, Nnamdi-Ogbue denied owning the apartment, saying there was no need for “conjecture”. Earlier reports had claimed that the former NNPC boss was the owner of the raided apartment where the large sum of money was found.

In a statement by Etiaba, She expressed hope that the anti-graft agency will in due course uncover the real owner of the property and the huge sum.

According to Etiaba,

“The attention of Our Client, Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has been drawn to the news making round in the News Media to the effect that the large sums of money to wit: $38,000,000.00 (Thirty-Eight Million Dollars),N23,000,000.00 (Twenty-Three Million Naira) and £27,000.00 (Twenty-Seven Thousand Pounds) uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) from an apartment in Osborne Towers, Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos, Lagos State belong to her. “By this Press Release, we inform the public (especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to our client. Our client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption. “She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets. It is Our Client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or speculation. “May we finally implore the News Media to be more circumspect in their publications.”

The post Ex-NNPC Director, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Denies Ownership of $50m Discovered In Ikoyi Apartment appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

