Ex-Pope, Benedict XVI, celebrates 90th birthday with a mug of beer (Photos)

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Benedict XVI, who resigned as pontiff in 2013, has celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer and the company of visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.

Photos by the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano of the celebration showed Benedict sipping a beer.

His brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, also joined the party and enjoyed a beer. More below…

