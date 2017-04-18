Ex-Pope, Benedict XVI, celebrates 90th birthday with a mug of beer (Photos)

Benedict XVI, who resigned as pontiff in 2013, has celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer and the company of visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.

Photos by the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano of the celebration showed Benedict sipping a beer.

His brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, also joined the party and enjoyed a beer. More below…



