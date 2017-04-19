Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates 90th Birthday With Beer (Photos)

Benedict sipped the beer alongside his brother, Mgr Georg Ratzinger, and received a gift basket that included pretzels. The retired pontiff was born on April 16, 1927, in southern Germany. But since the birthday coincided this year with Easter Sunday, the occasion was celebrated on Monday. On a sunny, mild day, guests sat outside the …

The post Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates 90th Birthday With Beer (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

