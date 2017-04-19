Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates 90th Birthday With Beer (Photos)

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Benedict sipped the beer alongside his brother, Mgr Georg Ratzinger, and received a gift basket that included pretzels. The retired pontiff was born on April 16, 1927, in southern Germany. But since the birthday coincided this year with Easter Sunday, the occasion was celebrated on Monday. On a sunny, mild day, guests sat outside the …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates 90th Birthday With Beer (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.