Ex-President Jonathan’s CSO, Obuah Dies Of Heart Attack
Godwin Obuah, former chief security officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is dead.
A source disclosed this to TheCable, saying he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering “massive heart attack”.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Obuah two months after his principal left power.
He was detained at the headquarters of the agency.
To protest his detention, Obuah embarked on hunger strike and fell ill after he was released.
– The Cable
The post Ex-President Jonathan’s CSO, Obuah Dies Of Heart Attack appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG