Ex-President Jonathan’s CSO, Obuah Dies Of Heart Attack

Godwin Obuah, former chief security officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is dead.

 

A source disclosed this to TheCable, saying he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering “massive heart attack”.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Obuah two months after his principal left power.

He was detained at the headquarters of the agency.

To protest his detention, Obuah embarked on hunger strike and fell ill after he was released.
– The Cable

