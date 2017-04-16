Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo Looks Amazing As He Ditches Traditional Attire

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

A former president of the country, Olusegun Obasanjo was captured looking different as he dumped his usual traditional wear. The ex-president was captured as he took delivery of some Made-In-Aba shoes from governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state. This comes as part of the campaign to encourage Nigerians to purchase and patronize locally produced items.…

