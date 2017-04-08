Pages Navigation Menu

Exams suspended as FUPRE Staff embark on strike over non-payment of salaries

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Examinations were yesterday suspended as Academic and non-Staff of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE Friday embarked on a strike over non-payment of their salaries, gratuities and other welfare benefits by the Institution, DAILY POST is reporting. The main entrance gate of the institution was locked by the staff, stopping the examinations that were […]

