EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan, Emefiele, Magu, others to be questioned by presidential panel probing N13 billion Ikoyi money
The committee headed by Vice President Osinbajo has two weeks to submit its report.
The post EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan, Emefiele, Magu, others to be questioned by presidential panel probing N13 billion Ikoyi money appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG