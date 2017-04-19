Exclusive: Kenyan Afro-pop Band Sauti Sol currently working with Davido, Adekunle Gold & Tiwa Savage on New Songs

Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol are currently in Lagos on a media tour and have taken the opportunity to work with quite a number of Nigerian artistes like DMW boss Davido, YBNL singer Adekunle Gold and Mavin‘s first lady Tiwa Savage to record new songs. They disclosed this in an exclusive interview with BN Music […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

