Exclusive: Kenyan Afro-pop Band Sauti Sol currently working with Davido, Adekunle Gold & Tiwa Savage on New Songs

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol are currently in Lagos on a media tour and have taken the opportunity to work with quite a number of Nigerian artistes like DMW boss Davido, YBNL singer Adekunle Gold and Mavin‘s first lady Tiwa Savage to record new songs. They disclosed this in an exclusive interview with BN Music […]

