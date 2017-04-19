Exclusive: Kenyan Afro-pop Band Sauti Sol currently working with Davido, Adekunle Gold & Tiwa Savage on New Songs
Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol are currently in Lagos on a media tour and have taken the opportunity to work with quite a number of Nigerian artistes like DMW boss Davido, YBNL singer Adekunle Gold and Mavin‘s first lady Tiwa Savage to record new songs. They disclosed this in an exclusive interview with BN Music […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG