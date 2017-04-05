Executive-Legislature Rift: APC Calls For Ceasefire

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday called for a ceasefire between the executive and the legislature, saying the two arms of government must end their deepening feud for the interest of peace and development of the country.

Oyegun who led the National Working Committee of the APC to a meeting with the party’s Senate caucus stressed the need for respect and cooperation between the two arms of government.

He also said the exchange of abusive words among institutions of government must have to cease.

Oyegun said, “One appeal I have to make is that it is necessary for all underlined levels of government to maintain some level of respect and civility for one another and as we start now the process of reconstructing relationships and consultations, there should be what I will call a ceasefire in terms of the kind of abuse that is used amongst all arms of government”.

The national chairman, however, commended the National Assembly for “the degree of cooperation that they have been extending to the executive in spite of seeming differences under the surface.

Odigie-Oyegun, who disclosed that the ruling party has started the process of reconstructing relationships and consultations among all arms of government said, assured that the country, in the next couple of weeks, will witness a new level of cohesion, cooperation and mutual respect between the different arms of government and the party.

The party chairman also stated that going by the reports available to him by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, the National Assembly was working assiduously to ensure that the 2017 budget is passed on time.

He added that the legislature had been cooperating with various ministries and agencies on the national documents.

Also speaking, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, commended the chairman and other NWC members for the peace initiative, describing it as “a good development because we are all part of one umbrella as a party”.

Saraki pointed out that “whether there are issues or not, regular consultations between the legislative arm of government and the party are important”.

He noted that despite all the noise heard in the Red Chamber last week, the Senate still passed an amendment to the INEC law that had been there for over six or seven years.

He said, “By this time next week, our committee on Petroleum will lay the PIB which has never been done. We are focused on the major issues and we are not going to be distracted with that. We are still going to be doing our work”.

“It is unfortunate, but the most important thing is that a lot of stakeholders must respect these institutions. These institutions are there now and they are going to be there after, and we should not allow our selfish interest to enable us to try and ridicule the institutions”.

Meanwhile, a statement by the senate president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that inside the meeting held behind closed doors, all parties agreed to work for a united government focused on delivering on the promise of the party to the electorate.

Olaniyonu said Odigie-Oyegun and his deputy, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, told the Senators that although the meeting was the first of its kind in the 22 months the party had taken control of government, it was better late than never.

The statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday evening noted: “They canvassed the need for all segments of the party in the executive, legislature and party structure to work together in unity and co-operation. They urged the Senators to feel free to express their minds and that the party was ready to come out strongly and ensure that all issues causing disunity at all levels of government are addressed.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

