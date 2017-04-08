Executive/National Assembly face-off: Cardinal Okogie slams Nigerian leaders
The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos says leaders should put the country first.
The post Executive/National Assembly face-off: Cardinal Okogie slams Nigerian leaders appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG