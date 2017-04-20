Exotic Fashion Store Offers Unemployed Father of 5 Babies a Job

Finally, God of fortune seems to be smiling on the unemployed graduate – Imudia Uduehi, as Twice as Nice, a leading Fashion store has offered the embattled father-of-five a job opportunity.

Mr. Uduehi, recently became father of quintuplets after his wife, Oluwakemi Uduehi, delivered five babies at the National Hospital in Abuja on April 12, 2017.

Following the delivery, Mr. Uduehi had in a report on Greengist pleaded with Nigerians to help him secure a job to cater for his new babies.

He made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency Nigeria.

“I am delighted and I thank God to have blessed us with these healthy children, I know it is a huge responsibility because it is not easy to raise even one child” he had said.

”I am, however, appealing to the government, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come and support my family in raising the children. I want everyone to see these children not just as a blessing to us but also a blessing to the entire nation,’’ Uduehi added.

The new mother, Ms. Oluwakemi Uduehi, on her part, said “My husband is presently searching for a job and I am a civil servant with Nigerian Population Commission in Abuja.

”We both live in one bedroom apartment in Lugbe because that is what we can afford. But now that God has blessed us with five children, we will definitely need a bigger apartment and money to meet their needs, especially buying baby food and clothes,’’ the new mum added.

Touched by the story, the Managing Director of Twice As Nice, Mr Waheed Shonibare contacted Grennews and offered Mr Uduehi an employment opportunity in the leading fashion store.

Meanwhile, there is no response from Imudia Uduehi yet.