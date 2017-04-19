Expelled members are saboteurs — Imo APGA

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State Chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has described the people behind the crisis in the party as “saboteurs that are determined to destroy the only remaining Igbo identity.”

This was part of the decisions reached at the party’s weekly State Standing Committee meeting on media and publicity, held yesterday, in Owerri, and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. George Nkwoji.

“The people behind the recent orchestration of a phantom crisis in the party are enemies and saboteurs of political unity in Igboland,” Imo APGA said.

The party linked the brewing crisis to “the former national officers of the party, who were expelled December 21, 2016, for anti-party activities and ratified by the National Executive Committee of the party.”

The party further revealed that their plot to front the name of Chief Martin Agbaso in the saga “is to drag him into collision with constituted authorities. This is definitely a failed mission because Chief Agbaso, as a political technocrat, knows that such a project will not work at this time.”

The party also accused “these dissidents” of wanting to use their propaganda to distract Anambra voters from supporting the party, stressing that “losing the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, will mark the end of APGA”.

The post Expelled members are saboteurs — Imo APGA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

