Experience the Most Advanced Technology with Samsung! Pre-Register for the Samsung Galaxy S8 & 8+, Make an Early Purchase & Get a Free Starter Kit
Samsung Electronics West Africa has announced that the 8th generation of its flagship Galaxy S Series, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, will be available for pre-registration in Nigeria from Monday, April 10th, 2017. The devices will be available in the Nigerian market from Friday, May 5th, 2017. Successors to the S7 and S7 Edge, […]
