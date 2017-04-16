Expert advises CBN not to float the Naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) has been advised by an expert, Dr Uche Uwaleke, on Saturday not to float the naira until the export base of the country would be sufficiently diversified. Uwaleke, who is the Head of Banking and Finance Department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, gave the advice via a telephone interview. …
The post Expert advises CBN not to float the Naira appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG