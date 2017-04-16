Pages Navigation Menu

Expert advises CBN not to float the Naira

Apr 16, 2017

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) has been advised by an expert,  Dr Uche Uwaleke, on Saturday not to float the naira until the export base of the country would be sufficiently diversified. Uwaleke, who is the Head of Banking and Finance Department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, gave the advice via a telephone interview. …

