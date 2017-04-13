Expert says biotechnology will aid sustainable agricultural production
Benjamin Ubi, the President, Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN), says the adoption of biotechnology will facilitate sustainable agricultural production in the country. Ubi made the declaration in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday. He said that the adoption of biotechnology applications was the panacea to the current…
The post Expert says biotechnology will aid sustainable agricultural production appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG