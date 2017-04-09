Explosion near Alexandria church: Egypt state media

An explosion struck Sunday near a church in Alexandria, state media reported, hours after a bomb at a church north of Cairo killed 22 people.

State television reported “injuries” in the explosion near Saint Mark’s Church in the coastal city. Egypt’s Coptic church said Pope Tawadros II had attended Palm Sunday mass there.

An earlier blast at a church in Tanta, north of Cairo, killed 22 people and wounded dozens, officials said, in an apparent attack on Coptic worshippers.

The post Explosion near Alexandria church: Egypt state media appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

