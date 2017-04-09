Explosion near Alexandria church: Egypt state media
An explosion struck Sunday near a church in Alexandria, state media reported, hours after a bomb at a church north of Cairo killed 22 people.
State television reported “injuries” in the explosion near Saint Mark’s Church in the coastal city. Egypt’s Coptic church said Pope Tawadros II had attended Palm Sunday mass there.
An earlier blast at a church in Tanta, north of Cairo, killed 22 people and wounded dozens, officials said, in an apparent attack on Coptic worshippers.
