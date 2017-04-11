Pages Navigation Menu

Explosion near Dortmund team bus, one injured – police

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Football, Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

The match venue where Dortmund were heading to before the blast.

Dortmund, Germany | AFP | The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to Tuesday’s Champions League home game against Monaco, police confirmed.

“The bus set off” from the team’s hotel to the stadium when “three explosive charges have detonated,” said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.

German daily Bild report Spanish defender Marc Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital.

 

