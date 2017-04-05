EXPOSED! How Jonathan’s minister gave N30m bribe, for INEC official to rig 2015 election – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

EXPOSED! How Jonathan's minister gave N30m bribe, for INEC official to rig 2015 election

EXPOSED! How Jonathan's minister gave N30m bribe, for INEC official to rig 2015 election
Christian Nwosu, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has pleaded guilty to receiving N30 million as bribe from the N23 billion alleged stolen by a former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. EXPOSED! How Jonathan's …
