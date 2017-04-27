Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Extend anti corruption war to construction sector – Quantity

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

REGISTRAR of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, Mr. Godson O. Moneke, has decried the increasing high project cost in Nigeria. He stated this at the national project cost reduction summit held in Abuja with the theme: “Fighting Corruption Through Proper Project Costing in Nigeria.” Moneke noted that costs of project constructions in […]

The post Extend anti corruption war to construction sector – Quantity appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.