Extend anti corruption war to construction sector – Quantity
REGISTRAR of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, Mr. Godson O. Moneke, has decried the increasing high project cost in Nigeria. He stated this at the national project cost reduction summit held in Abuja with the theme: “Fighting Corruption Through Proper Project Costing in Nigeria.” Moneke noted that costs of project constructions in […]
