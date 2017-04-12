ExxonMobil pledges support for triathlon as clinic begins

Sponsor of the Triathlon Holiday Clinic, Exxon Mobil has pledged its continuous support to the development of the sport in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the clinic, which is being organised by the Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU), Oge Udeagha, Manager, Media and Communication, Exxon Mobil, enjoined the participants to make use of the opportunity, while assuring the NTU of the backing of his organisation. “This is a rare chance for the participants to learn the rudiment of triathlon and I will enjoin you to take advantage of this opportunity. What we do at Exxon Mobil is to invest in the future generation who will take the country to the next level,” he added.

Udeagha also said that Exxon Mobil has consistently invested in other sports programmes, education and health initiatives that have bettered the lot of many all over the world. Also speaking at the event, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Adewunmi Ogunsanya commended the NTU for the initiative and called on the participants to take advantage of the clinic to learn the basic skills of triathlon.

He noted that the sports, which combines swimming, biking and running, is an endurance sport, which the students must take advantage of. He advised the student to apply the stamina needed in triathlon in their education, noting that they need such skill to excel in life.

