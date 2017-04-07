FAAN intensifies surveillance at Akanu Ibiam International Airport

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is intensifying surveillance at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu to forestall any security hitch. The FAAN’s Enugu Airport Manager, Mr Ojiako Mgbemena, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair. Cue in audio “Now…

The post FAAN intensifies surveillance at Akanu Ibiam International Airport appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

