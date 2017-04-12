FAAN MD To Appear Before Police Team Investigating Inferno

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Saleh Dunoma, is to appear before a police team investigating the Tuesday fire that gutted some offices at the FAAN headquarters in Lagos.

Dunoma made the disclosure while briefing newsmen after inspecting the damage caused by the fire which affected some offices at the headquarters earlier in the day.

The incident also caused heavy vehicular traffic around the airport and its environs for several hours.

Dunoma said the police was carrying out an investigation on the incident, and FAAN had also constituted a separate panel to look into the causes of the fire.

According to him, both investigations are going on concurrently.“Police investigation is necessary because under the constitution, they are allowed to investigate such incidents.

Due to the location of FAAN headquarters, vehicles found in extremely difficult to pass through to either come in from or move away to Ikeja. The traffic snarl crippled activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, causing massive traffic build-up along the Ikeja –Agege expressway for almost an hour.

Motorists therefore, faced a harrowing experience in accessing the airports as men of the FAAN fire services fought frantically to put out the fire. Although, the fire was put under control completely after some time, LEADERSHIP gathered that FAAN is already investigating the matter, so as to get to the root of the incident.

An official statement issued shortly after the incident signed by the Ag General manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu stated that ” The fire department, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire Department and other security agencies however responded swiftly by curtailing the spread of the fire, as normalcy is being restored already.”

