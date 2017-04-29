Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FAAN releases statistics for six weeks usage of Kaduna International Airport – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
FAAN releases statistics for six weeks usage of Kaduna International Airport – The Eagle Online

The Eagle Online

FAAN releases statistics for six weeks usage of Kaduna International Airport
The Eagle Online
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria says a total of 189,734 passengers and 3,273 aircraft movements were processed at the Kaduna International Airport between March 8 and April 17. FAAN made this known in its monthly statistical report made
Rainstorm damages facilities at Kaduna AirportGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.