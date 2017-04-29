FAAN releases statistics for six weeks usage of Kaduna International Airport – The Eagle Online
FAAN releases statistics for six weeks usage of Kaduna International Airport
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria says a total of 189,734 passengers and 3,273 aircraft movements were processed at the Kaduna International Airport between March 8 and April 17. FAAN made this known in its monthly statistical report made …
