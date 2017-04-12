FAAN sets up taskforce to curb illegal activities at Hajj Camp terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday set up a taskforce to monitor operations within the Hajj and Cargo Terminal area of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The Terminal Manager, Hajj and Cargo Terminal, Mr Asizehi Musa , told newsmen that the taskforce was set up to curb illegal activities and eliminate touting at the terminal.

Musa said activities at the terminal was now restricted to 12 hours (7am-7pm) as against the former 24 hours period.

He said the exit and entrance gates at the terminal would henceforth be opened for commercial activities 7am, and locked 7pm.

According to him, the new regime will not affect the operational activities, but commercial activities within the terminal.

Musa said that the essence of the taskforce was to ensure compliance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Safety and Security Standards.

He explained that with the new approach, no truck would henceforth be allowed to spend the night at the terminal, stressing that the management had over the years, frown at such practice.

To make the new initiative a success, Musa said FAAN would provide a patrol vehicle, which would monitor activities at the terminal and ensure that only those who had business to transact within the terminal, were allowed in.

He said FAAN would cooperate with all stakeholders, especially the cargo agents, Nigeria Customs Service, ground handling companies, Nigeria Police and other stakeholders, within the terminal.

Musa however said there would be sensitisation exercise before the taskforce commenced work fully.

Also speaking, Mr Benjamin Adewunmi, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Hajj and Cargo Terminal, said that it was necessary for FAAN to take full control of the area.

He noted that if the taskforce was able to carry out its duties properly, security and safety of persons, equipment and cargo, would further be enhanced.

There are 34 members in the taskforce, drawn from the 17 organisations operating in the terminal.

Some of the organisations include the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, Skyway Aviation Handling Company, DHL, Police, Customs, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Security (DSS), Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs agents.

Others are Allied Air Cargo, Emirates, Air France/KLM, British Airways, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Port Health Authority , Ethiopian Airlines and National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) among others.

