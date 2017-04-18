FAAN to eliminate touting at Lagos Airport – The Nation Newspaper
|
FAAN to eliminate touting at Lagos Airport
The Nation Newspaper
TO curb illegal activities and touting at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Ikeja, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has set up a 34-member task force to sanitise their operations. There are 17 organisations …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG