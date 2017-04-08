Fabian Delph Eager To Remain At Manchester City

Fabian Delph is keen to stay at Manchester City next season despite a lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The 27-year-old, signed from Aston Villa in July 2015, has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot since Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini in the City hot-seat.

The England international has started just four of his 11 appearances this term, with just one start coming in the Premier League.

Despite this, Delph is keen remain at the Etihad working under who he feels is the best manager in the world.

“I’m working with the best management team in the world and the best players in the world as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

“We’ve got great chemistry, a lot of the boys are very close, and of course I’d love to be a part of that. But we will have to see what happens at the end of the season.”

