Fabregas to start Milan revolution

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Milan have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to  sign  Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas this summer.

Cesc Fabregas

According to the Daily Star and CalcioMercato.com, Milan’s new Chinese owners have identified Fabregas as the  player  to kick-start their revolution at San Siro.

However, while the outlets suggest the  midfielder  has given the Rossoneri his word to join them, a fee and personal terms have yet to be negotiated.

The Blues are said to be holding out for a figure in the region of €25m for the Spain international, who himself is demanding a salary of €4.5m plus bonuses.

Fabregas has started just nine Premier League games for Chelsea this season and was linked with a deadline-day switch to Milan last summer.

