Fabregas to start Milan revolution

Milan have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas this summer.

According to the Daily Star and CalcioMercato.com, Milan’s new Chinese owners have identified Fabregas as the player to kick-start their revolution at San Siro.

However, while the outlets suggest the midfielder has given the Rossoneri his word to join them, a fee and personal terms have yet to be negotiated.

The Blues are said to be holding out for a figure in the region of €25m for the Spain international, who himself is demanding a salary of €4.5m plus bonuses.

Fabregas has started just nine Premier League games for Chelsea this season and was linked with a deadline-day switch to Milan last summer.

The post Fabregas to start Milan revolution appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

