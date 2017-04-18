Fabrizio Ravanelli Says He Is Interested In Dundee Managerial Job

Fabrizio Ravanelli says he is interested in taking over at Dundee after Paul Hartley’s sacking on Monday.

He told The Sun: “I believe I can keep Dundee in the Premiership and I am very interested in this job. I can save the club from relegation. I could definitely get results and get the best out of the Dundee players.

“I am ready to get a flight to Scotland very quickly. It is an exciting opportunity and I would love to go back. I am looking for a new project in management and this would be the perfect fresh start for me. I would bring energy, enthusiasm and motivation to the club.”

“Dundee are in danger but there are five games to play and I am 100 per cent confident that the team can survive.

“I was only at Dundee for a short period of time but it’s a special club and I love the passion of Scottish football. It is a fantastic country. I have played football in Britain and it would be an honour to manage there too.”

Paul Hartley was dismissed following Dundee’s 2-0 defeat to Hamilton on Saturday, their seventh successive loss, which leaves them 11th in the Scottish Premiership table

The post Fabrizio Ravanelli Says He Is Interested In Dundee Managerial Job appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

