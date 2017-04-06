Face of CandyCity Nigeria announces MAY 12 2017 as deadline for registration

The organizers of the biggest and most talked about online facial beauty pageant in Nigeria announces MAY 12 2017 as deadline for this year’s edition of Face of CandyCity Nigeria registration tagged BEAUTY FOR PEACE.

The contest which is one of the most followed beauty pageant on Facebook, Instagram and twitter after MBGN and Miss Nigeria has always accentuated the various situations in Nigeria regarding the modeling agency through photographs that capture the true essence of the country and its culture.

Last year’s edition of the voting contest saw Queen Nneke Somto and Ese Eriata popularly known as Fake Big Brother Naija housemate crowned Queen knocking out all other contestants.

It’s been a busy year for Queens, as they became an overnight internet sensation after being crowned appearing on thousands of blogs, magazines, newspaper headlines and events across the country. Truly, she is what a beauty queen should be as some of her photo shoots almost broke the internet. Just as the search for the next face of Candy city Nigeria registration ends May 12, the question on everyone’s lips is:

Who would be the next Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2017?

Will the next Face of CandyCity Nigeria queens have all it takes to be much more than Queen Nneke Somto and Ese Eriata?

Register for the next Face of CandyCity Nigeria. It could be your friend or your sister or you.

Online voting kicks off 21 May, 2016.

To register, Pay a fee of 5,000 Naira into GT Bank: Account number: 0235205781. Account names: CandyCity Entertainment

Send the following requirements after the payment at the bank

•Three(3) studio portrait photos with high digital quality (Black, White or Silver Background) •Name •Age •Biography •Location •Phone number •Statistics (Burst, Hips & Waist), A COPY OF THE DEPOSIT SLIP and If you become the new Face of CandyCity, what will you do with your crown/position?

Send answer and requirements and answers to Faceofcandycity@gmail.com

For sponsorship, Email: Faceofcandycity@gmail.com

Follow us on Instagram @faceofcandycity

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

