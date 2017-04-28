Facebook Introduces New Ways For Businesses to Reach Summer Travelers
Today, Facebook is announcing a product update to its Dynamic Ads for Travel solution, expanding the capability to a new part of the travel vertical: flights. Flight advertisers can now promote flight inventory by route and schedule based on when and where people want to go. Facebook has also released new summer consumer behaviour data […]
