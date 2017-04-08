Pages Navigation Menu

Facebook User Claims Search is on for a Man who Jumped off Lagos Bridge

Facebook user Michael O. Dedon has claimed that a man plunged into the lagoon from Festac Link Bridge in the Amuwo Odofin Area of Lagos State. Michael, who posted photos from the scene, wrote: Another suicide at Festac Link Bridge? The search for the fellow who took the plunge is still ongoing. But what can […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

