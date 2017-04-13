Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Facebook User in Shock after Seeing the List of Items to Get before Marrying a Lady from a Rivers Community

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Facebook user Victor Thompson Owhorji was left in shock after seeing the list of items to buy before his friend can get married to lady. The marriage list, which is a popular tradition in many ethnic groups in Nigeria, was presented to Victor’s friend from a family in Ubima Community, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state. Victor […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.