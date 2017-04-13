Facebook User in Shock after Seeing the List of Items to Get before Marrying a Lady from a Rivers Community

A Facebook user Victor Thompson Owhorji was left in shock after seeing the list of items to buy before his friend can get married to lady. The marriage list, which is a popular tradition in many ethnic groups in Nigeria, was presented to Victor’s friend from a family in Ubima Community, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state. Victor […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

