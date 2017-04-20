Facebook Wants To Connect With Your Brain For Improved User Interaction
Facebook’s annual developer conference, F8, just wrapped up and was filled with announcements of future plans and projects. One of the more notable tidbits came from the notoriously secretive Building 8 research group, when they announced plans to develop technology that would allow people to type with their brains, at speeds faster than humanly possible …
