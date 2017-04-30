FACT CHECK: How true is Buhari administration’s claim that N992.5 billion capital release for 2016 is Nigeria’s highest ever?
“So far, (about) N1 trillion has been released on capital (vote), and this is the highest so far in the history of this country.”
The post FACT CHECK: How true is Buhari administration’s claim that N992.5 billion capital release for 2016 is Nigeria’s highest ever? appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!