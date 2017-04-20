Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fake #BBNaija Housemate, Ese Comes For ‘friends’ Who Doubted Success In Lagos

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex Big Brother Naija fake housemate, Ese Eriata, took to Snapchat to pass a message to ‘friends’ who said she wasn’t going to succeed in Lagos. She penned To whom it may concern!!

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fake #BBNaija Housemate, Ese Comes For ‘friends’ Who Doubted Success In Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.