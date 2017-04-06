Pages Navigation Menu

Fake Bureau de change operator granted bail of N34 million

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A  Bureau de change operator, identified as Nmeje Humphrey,have been granted a bail of N34m as he was ‎charged with misappropriation, cheating and criminal breach of trust. by Gudu Upper Area Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday. The judge presiding over the case, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, also ordered the defendant to produce one surety who must …

