Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falae speaks after kidnappers are sentenced to life imprisonment

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: Suspects in Falae's September 21 Kidnap at the Ondo State High Court on Thursday

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mr. Falae was taken captive by the herdsmen on September 21, 2015 during his 77th birthday.

The post Falae speaks after kidnappers are sentenced to life imprisonment appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.