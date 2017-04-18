Falcao To Monaco: Dortmund Are Not Done

Falcao has warned Monaco not to think Dortmund are out of the champions league yet, as they prepare for the second leg.

Monaco won the first leg 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park, with Mbappe scoring a brace in the fixture.

Despite holding an advantage of three away goals, Falcao believes Dortmund will come fighting for the win.

“It would be a mistake to think that we are already qualified but it does not come to mind,” Falcao told reporters.

“We know that tomorrow is a final, it will be necessary to respect our principles of play. It is up to us to play as we have done since the beginning of the season.

“We are all aware of what happened in Dortmund and we have it in mind. But Dortmund are a great team with great players. We have confidence in ourselves, we have an advantage. But it will be a different game and we go to do our best to qualify.

“Our mindset must be the same as the first leg. This is an important result but nothing is being respected and we must respect our fundamentals, like since the beginning of the season. We’ll play the same as usual.”

