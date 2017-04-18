Falz Is Spectacular As He Talks On His Career & Relationship With Simi

Nigerian actor and comic artiste, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz The Bahd Guy Falz shot into limelight after his song titled “Marry Me” (featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade) won him a nomination in the “Best Collaboration of The Year” category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and also nominated in the “Best …

The post Falz Is Spectacular As He Talks On His Career & Relationship With Simi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

