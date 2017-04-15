Pages Navigation Menu

Family confirms death of Obua, Jonathan’s former CSO

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ogbia Brotherhood, a socio-cultural group of Ogbia people of Bayelsa across the world, has expressed dismay over the death of Mr Gordon Obua, the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former President Goodluck Jonathan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obua, who hailed from Ogbia Local Government Area, died of heart attack […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

