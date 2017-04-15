Family confirms death of Obua, Jonathan’s former CSO
The Ogbia Brotherhood, a socio-cultural group of Ogbia people of Bayelsa across the world, has expressed dismay over the death of Mr Gordon Obua, the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former President Goodluck Jonathan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obua, who hailed from Ogbia Local Government Area, died of heart attack […]
