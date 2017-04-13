Family of slain Nigerian U.S Army veteran offers N2m reward for information about his killers

The family of Chuks Okebata, a United States of America veteran soldier who was murdered on January 12, 2017, at Atta Junction in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, has promised a N2m reward for anybody who would provide useful information that would lead to the arrest of the killers of their son.

34-year-old Okebata, who had returned home from the USA for the Christmas and new year celebrations was kidnapped at his village, Umduruorie, Orimezie community in the Mbaitoli LGA of the state and was taken to Atta Junction where his abductors shot him repeatedly on his chest until he died.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists press complex in Owerri, the state capital, the elder brother to the slain veteran soldier, Oswald Okebata, stated that apart from setting out a N2m reward for anybody who would offer accurate information that would lead to arrest of the fleeing killers, the family had resolved to establish a security foundation in honour of their dead son and brother.



He said,

“Our family has offered N2m reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those who committed this heinous crime.

As we appreciate the effort of Nigeria Police Force in solving this crime, yet their investigation shows no accounts of the vehicle set by these criminals or accounts for the murder weapons.

We plan to set a security foundation in Memorial of our brother and son so that others do not fall prey to such evil act.”

According to Punch, the elder brother maintained that despite that there were people currently facing court trial on the killing, many others who took part in the killing of the USA veteran soldier were reportedly at large.

The father of killed veteran soldier, Timothy Mbaeri, said that the gruesome murder of his son does not give Nigeria a good image, adding that the incident would scare other Nigerians in the diaspora from visiting home.

The octogenarian who announced that his slain son would be buried on April 17, said that Chuks retired in 2014 through disabled honorary discharge having sustained an injury while working for the USA Navy.

The bereaved father averred that the family had met with USA president, Donald Trump over the killing and that the family was equally working with the USA Federal Bureau of Investigation with the aim of apprehending the killers of the American citizen.

Mbaeri, alleged that those who killed his sons were assailants, as his gold watch, vehicle, USA licensed pistol and other properties in his possession when they attacked him were not stolen.

