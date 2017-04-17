Pages Navigation Menu

Family over Everything! See Photos & Videos from Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Easter Festivities

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z celebrated Easter with their family and friends over the weekend. Beyoncé looked so good in her white outfit, we can’t wait to do her edition of BN Style Your Bump! Tina Lawson, Beyoncé’s mum, shared a few videos on her Instagram account and Kelly Rowland also shared some on her […]

