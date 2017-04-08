Famous Iconic Statues of Three Wise Men See Walking the Streets of Lagos (Photos)
The famous and iconic three wise men which are always spotted at the entrance of the commercial city of Lagos, were on Saturday seen around Oshodi, Ikeja and other area of Lagos this morning.
It was gathered that they were creating awareness for the Lagos at 50 celebrations.
See more photos below;
