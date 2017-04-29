Fanfare as NIPOGA 2017 revs off today

By JUDE OPARA, ABUJA

All is now set for the commencement of the 2017 edition of the Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa,

Rector of the school and President of the 2017 NIPOGA Council, Prof. Shettima Abdulkadir Saidu, said the host institution has put everything in place for a successful hosting of the Games tagged ‘’Nasarawa 2017.’’

In a statement issued yesterday and made available to Sports Vanguard, Prof. Saidu said that contingents were already arriving from all the polytechnics across the country.

‘’We are hosting NIPOGA for the first time, which is the 19th edition of the games. The fiesta will be hosted from 26th April to 7th May, 2017 and contingents are already arriving from all over the Nigerian Polytechnics. The opening and closing ceremonies of the event are slated for 29th April and 6th May, 2017 respectfully.

‘’We have put everything needed in place for the contingents. Sporting facilities, medicals, accommodation, banking and particularly security provisions are ready, including other basics that would enable contingents compete comfortably.

‘’In addition to our own security, the DSS, Police, Civil Defence have been contacted to ensure the safety of contingents throughout the period of the games. Our school is ready to host the Games. All the events will be played at the school’s sports complex,’’ he added.

