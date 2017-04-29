Fans blast Sean Tizzle for Impregnating US-based girlfriend – TheNewsGuru
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Fans blast Sean Tizzle for Impregnating US-based girlfriend
TheNewsGuru
Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele a.k.a Sean Tizzle has joined the league of singers who are expecting babies. The Sholee singer is expecting a baby with his U.S-based Kenyan girlfriend, Maina. The Baby Daddy Syndrome{BDS} is fast becoming a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!