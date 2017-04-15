Fans hit at AY, Helen Paul… See tweets
Nigeria top comedians, Helen Paul and AY fans wrath with their jokes last night at an event in Warri tagged, “Warri Again”. The event which was almost turned into a homecoming for Efe had in attendance BBNaija Housemates. According to eye witnesses, apart from the forced reconciliation masterminded by the comedians between Thin Tall Tony …
The post Fans hit at AY, Helen Paul… See tweets appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG