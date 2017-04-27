Fans React To Isabella Ayuk’s Beautiful Photos: “Hot & Raunchy!” –
Ex-Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Isabella Ayuk, shared this sultry photo on her Instagram page and fans went gaga. The 30-year-old pretty & busty ex-beauty queen still looks hot 5 years after she was crowned the MBGN. Ms Ayuk had a controversial reign as MBGN in 2012. Check out the hot photos she shared and …
The post Fans React To Isabella Ayuk’s Beautiful Photos: “Hot & Raunchy!” – appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!